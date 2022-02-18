In Pictures: Drama and danger as Storm Eunice blows in

A rare red weather warning has been issued for parts of the UK.

A rare red weather warning has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge (Matt Keeble/PA)
A rare red weather warning has been issued as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK.

With attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, people have been urged to stay indoors.

A person clears snow in Tow Law, County Durham, as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A snowplough clears a road in Tow Law, County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Snow falls on Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)
Waves hits Porthleven on the Cornish coast as Storm Eunice makes landfall (Matt Keeble/PA)
Waves crash over the sea wall at the harbour in Lyme Regis in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A local butcher carries his shop sign across a snowy pavement in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Wales (Jacob King/PA)
