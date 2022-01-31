Storm sets new wind power record
On Saturday afternoon there was 19623MW, or 19.6GW, of wind-generated power on the system, according to the National Grid Electricity System Operator (National Grid ESO).
The previous record was 17.7 GW which was set in May last year.
A National Grid ESO spokesperson said: “Britain has the fastest decarbonising electricity system in the world and records like this are proof of how far we’ve come.
“By 2025 we want to be able to operate a zero carbon grid, harnessing clean green energy sources.
“However, whilst we mark this moment, our thoughts are with those communities who have been impacted by the storms over the weekend.”
