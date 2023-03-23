Three held over attempted murder of police in Strabane

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two women and a man have been arrested by police investigating the attempted murder of officers in Strabane last year.

The women, aged 25 and 27, and a man aged 51 were arrested in the Co Tyrone town under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.