Academy Trust apologises following ‘desperately sad death’ of student

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An Academy Trust has apologised for the “desperately sad death” of a special needs student who choked on a paper towel after he was left unsupervised during class break.

Owen Garnett, 19, died two days after the incident at Welcombe Hills School in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, on January 9 2023.

The teenager had been diagnosed with Pica – a potentially life-threatening disorder where sufferers compulsively swallow non-food substances, putting them at risk of poisoning and choking.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) revealed Mr Garnett was not properly supervised in the days leading up to the fatal incident, adding that his death resulted from a “series of management failures” at the school, which is part of the Unity Multi Academy Trust (Unity Mat).

Our thoughts remain with Owen's family, and we pledge to honour Owen's memory by creating a safer environment for all Unity Mat

In a statement on Friday, Unity Mat extended its “deepest condolences and sincere apology” for the “desperately sad death” of Mr Garnett.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “To prevent such a tragic outcome from happening again, The Trust fully and unreservedly accepts that more could and should have been done.

“Our hearts go out to Owen’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Trust, which was fined £300,000 after pleading guilty to breaching health and safety regulations at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, said measures had since been put in place “to ensure that no other family goes through what Owen’s family has endured”.

These measures include “comprehensive reviews” of the school’s safety protocols and procedures, “enhanced training of staff to better identify and address potential risks”, and “ongoing support and resources for students to ensure their well-being”, Unity Mat said.

“In the aftermath of this tragic event, we have striven to ensure that lessons are learned and the learning implemented to guarantee the safest environment for young vulnerable people like Owen to live, learn, and thrive,” the spokesperson for Unity Mat said.

“We are dedicated to making our schools a safe haven for all children and will continue to work tirelessly to uphold this commitment.

“Our thoughts remain with Owen’s family, and we pledge to honour Owen’s memory by creating a safer environment for all.”