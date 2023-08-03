England cricketer Stuart Broad to join Strictly Come Dancing line-up – reports

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England cricketer Stuart Broad is reported to be joining the line-up for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, after announcing his retirement from Test cricket.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement earlier this week at the end of day three of his 167th Test at The Oval in London.

He is England’s second-highest Test wicket-taker of all time, and achieved a fairy tale ending to his professional career after bowling out Australia’s Todd Murphy in his final over.

According to The Sun newspaper, Broad is now in talks over an appearance on the popular BBC dancing competition.

His partner, radio DJ and former member of The Saturdays, Mollie King, previously competed on Strictly in 2017 and reached the semi-finals.

Broad would follow in the footsteps of fellow England cricketers Darren Gough and Mark Ramprakash, both of whom competed and won Strictly in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

His ex-teammates Michael Vaughan and Graeme Swann have also featured on the show, as has former spin bowler Phil Tufnell.

The BBC and representatives for Broad have been contacted for comment regarding Broad’s appearance on the show.