In Pictures: Superheroes are a family affair for fans at Comic-Con

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of enthusiasts have dressed as their favourite characters from the worlds of film and animation for a three-day celebration of all things pop culture in east London.

The creative costumes – many handmade – raised some eyebrows on public transport as fans travelled to the ExCel in east London for its annual MCM Comic-Con event.