In Pictures: Superheroes are a family affair for fans at Comic-Con
The annual MCM Comic-Con event saw thousands dressed up as film and animation favourites.
Sunday 28 May 2023 16:09
Thousands of enthusiasts have dressed as their favourite characters from the worlds of film and animation for a three-day celebration of all things pop culture in east London.
The creative costumes – many handmade – raised some eyebrows on public transport as fans travelled to the ExCel in east London for its annual MCM Comic-Con event.