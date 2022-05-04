What the papers say – May 4

The papers feature Roe v Wade, the local elections and BP’s latest returns.

The Independent and The Guardian lead on concerns the US Supreme Court may be poised to end national abortion access by overturning Roe v Wade.

The Government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda is “in chaos”, according to the i.

The Daily Mail continues with its coverage of allegations Sir Keir Starmer broke Covid rules.

The Daily Express splashes with the Prime Minister promising to “fire up” the economy, while the Daily Star says Mr Johnson tried to take credit for free bus passes after he was told a pensioner was forced to stay on a bus to keep warm.

The Daily Telegraph says senior MPs have called for an inquiry into claims France kept information secret about missiles that killed British sailors in the Falklands war.

Covid loans were given to ISIS in Syria, according to Metro.

The Daily Mirror and the Financial Times lead on BP’s “bumper earnings”.

The Times runs an interview with the Cambridge vice-chancellor warning that privately educated school kids will get fewer students into the university.

And pyjama fibres have been found in a van owned by the Madeleine McCann suspect, according to The Sun.