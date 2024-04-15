Drivers warned to expect delays during next weekend closure of M25

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as a second weekend closure of the M25 has been announced.

National Highways said the seven-mile stretch of the motorway between Junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey will be closed in both directions from 9pm on Friday May 10 until 6am on Monday May 13 while concrete beams for a new bridge and gantry are lifted into place.

This is the second of five weekend closures of the motorway – which encircles London – as part of a £317 million project to improve Junction 10.

Please only travel if absolutely necessary Jonathan Wade, National Highways

There were fears of severe congestion on diversion routes ahead of the first closure between Junctions 10 and 11 in March but many drivers followed advice to avoid the area, meaning long hold-ups were avoided.

National Highways senior project manager Jonathan Wade warned that the next shutdown will be “far from a repeat of the previous closure” as the diversion routes are “longer and will be different for over-height vehicles and all other traffic”.

He went on: “Drivers listened to our advice last time which reduced motorway traffic levels by over two-thirds and meant delays were limited.

“Our advice again is please only travel if absolutely necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25.”

Among the people affected will be those travelling to, from and between the UK’s two busiest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick.

The March closure was the first planned daytime shutdown of the M25 since it opened in 1986.

The project, due to be completed in summer 2025, will increase the number of lanes at Junction 10, which is one of the UK’s busiest and most dangerous motorway junctions.

Between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles normally use the M25 between Junctions 9 and 11 in each direction every hour from 10am until 9pm at weekends.