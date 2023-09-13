Family of Sara Sharif on flight back to UK, say sources

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of 10-year-old Sara Sharif are on a flight back to the UK from Pakistan.

Urfan Sharif, the father of Sara, his partner Beinash Batool and brother Faisal Malik, who are wanted for questioning over Sara’s death, were on a flight, sources said.

Sara was found dead at her home in Woking after officers were called from Pakistan by her father at about 2.50am on August 10, Surrey Police said previously.

A post-mortem examination found the youngster had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Sialkot police spokesperson Khan Mudassir said three people had been arrested and flown to the UK, the Associated Press reported. He said the three were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency, which flew them to Britain from Sialkot in eastern Punjab province.

Surrey Police said on Tuesday that they were working to secure the safe return of Sara’s five siblings from Pakistan after a court ruled the children would be temporarily moved to a government childcare facility.

The force said it had been working with Surrey County Council and international authorities after the Pakistani court made the ruling.

It is unclear where the children will ultimately be sent or for how long they may be kept in the facility.

The children, aged between one and 13 years old, travelled to Pakistan on August 9 with Mr Sharif, Ms Batool and Mr Malik.

The children were carried by family members into court for around 40 minutes on Tuesday before being moved to another court as authorities tried to decide on their next steps, the BBC reported.

Sara’s grandfather Muhammad Sharif told the BBC he had been hiding the children in his home, but did not specify for how long.

Last week, Sara’s stepmother Ms Batool spoke publicly for the first time since the girl was found dead.

In a clip of the footage posted online by Sky, Ms Batool described Sara’s death as “an incident” and said she and Mr Sharif are willing to co-operate with UK authorities over the case.