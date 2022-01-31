Swann hails grieving family campaigning for fire crew support in medical 999s

The death of a young girl who waited over an hour for an ambulance has highlighted the need for greater use of firefighters to respond to medical emergencies, the Health Minister has said.

Robin Swann said he hoped to be able to announce plans for further collaboration between the NI Fire and Rescue Service and the NI Ambulance Service in the “very near future”.

Mr Swann was commenting on a campaign by the family of Maggie Black following her sudden death in December last year.

The family, from Glenarm, Co Antrim, waited 70 minutes for an ambulance to arrive after the five year old fell ill.

They called a relative who is a local firefighter in nearby Carnlough and a crew was dispatched to help with the initial medical response prior to the ambulance arriving.

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann (Peter Morrison/PA) (PA Wire)

The family has launched a petition calling for a formal co-responder arrangement to ensure that firefighters are routinely dispatched along with ambulance crews to help with medical emergencies in rural communities.

Mr Swann was asked about the incident by Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson during Assembly question time.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of little Maggie Black,” said the minister.

“One can only imagine the sense of shock and loss that the family and the wider Carnlough community have experienced over the past two months.

“However, in their grief they are still finding the strength to campaign for greater emergency medical cover in rural communities.

“I’m sure I speak for all in this House when I commend them for their efforts and their selfless determination.”

In their grief they are still finding the strength to campaign for greater emergency medical cover in rural communities Robin Swann

Mr Swann, who said he would accept a recent request from the Black family to meet him, said a previous co-responder pilot initiative involving fire crews and ambulance teams had proved successful in reducing response times.

“Do I believe there could be greater collaboration? Yes, I do,” he said.

The minister said discussions were ongoing between senior figures in the ambulance service and fire service and workforce representatives aimed at delivering a wider roll out of the co-responder model.

He said Maggie’s death had brought renewed focus to these engagements.

“The recent loss has brought it into sharp focus and a renewed sense of determination on my part,” he said.

“Whilst there is still some final work to be done I do hope to be able to announce details in the very near future.”