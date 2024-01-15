Union urges campaign of ‘civil disobedience’ to protect public services in NI

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of Northern Ireland’s largest trade unions has called for a campaign of “public disobedience” to protect public services in the region.

Nipsa, which represents thousands of civil servants and public sector workers, said the narrative that “normalises the erosion” of services must be disrupted.

Teachers, nurses, health workers, education support workers, police staff and civil servants are among those who are to take part in a generalised day of action on Thursday in Northern Ireland over an outstanding pay award for public sector workers.

The trade unions involved have a combined membership of more than 150,000 workers who are set to take part in large-scale demonstrations and parades across the region.

The economic loss to the region due to the strike action has been estimated at more than £10 million.

The unions have been battling to protect our vital services, but it is time for the public to take a stand Patrick Mulholland, Nipsa

Nipsa deputy general secretary Patrick Mulholland: “The very fabric that binds our communities together is being torn apart by cuts, privatisation and neglect.

“The unions have been battling to protect our vital services, but it is time for the public to take a stand, to make their voices heard and to play their part in the fight.

“Nipsa members will strike on January 18 in defence of our services.

“Alongside that I am calling for a campaign of public disobedience and resistance against the dismantling of our public services.

“We must disrupt the narrative that normalises the erosion of our services, the privatisation of our hospitals, and the overcrowded classrooms in our schools.”

Mr Mulholland said public disobedience was an act of desperation, rather than recklessness.

He added: “If the politicians won’t take action, we must take the action for them and if they don’t act, we must force them to do so.

“Things cannot continue as they are.

“The time is now to fight for the public services before we lose them for good.

“It is time for the whole community to fight for adequate funding, safe staffing and decent pay.”

The other unions taking part in Thursday’s industrial action have not called for public disobedience.

Alliance Party leader and former Stormont justice minister Naomi Long cautioned people against taking part in any action which is against the law.

She said: “I would encourage people to work within the law. They have a right to strike, they are exercising that right.

“I would hope the Secretary of State (Chris Heaton-Harris) would act in the next few days and avert that strike action.

“If you occupy a building it may be civil trespass, if you block a road it may be obstruction.

“If the unions are embarking on that they need to get legal advice to their members and be very clear where the lines are.

“I think when people cross the line into civil disobedience they will lose support from the public.”