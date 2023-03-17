Teaching unions and government to hold ‘intensive talks’ after strikes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government and education unions have agreed to “intensive talks” on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction, with any strike action paused for two weeks.

The talks, which will focus on pay, conditions and workload reduction, will involve unions including the National Education Union (NEU), whose members were on strike in England earlier this week.

It comes after health unions and the government reached an agreement on a final pay offer following weeks of talks and months of strikes.

A joint statement by the government and education unions said: “The Government and the education trade unions, Association of School and College Leaders, National Association of Head Teachers, NASUWT and National Education Union, have agreed to move into a period of intensive talks. The talks will focus on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction.

“In order for talks to begin and, we hope, reach a successful conclusion, the NEU has confirmed it will create a period of calm for two weeks during which time they have said no further strike dates will be announced.

“The Education Secretary and all unions will meet today, beginning intensive talks, which will continue over the weekend.”