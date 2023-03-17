Teaching unions and government to hold ‘intensive talks’ after strikes
Talks will involve the National Education Union (NEU), whose members were on strike earlier this week
The government and education unions have agreed to “intensive talks” on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction, with any strike action paused for two weeks.
The talks, which will focus on pay, conditions and workload reduction, will involve unions including the National Education Union (NEU), whose members were on strike in England earlier this week.
It comes after health unions and the government reached an agreement on a final pay offer following weeks of talks and months of strikes.
A joint statement by the government and education unions said: “The Government and the education trade unions, Association of School and College Leaders, National Association of Head Teachers, NASUWT and National Education Union, have agreed to move into a period of intensive talks. The talks will focus on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction.
“In order for talks to begin and, we hope, reach a successful conclusion, the NEU has confirmed it will create a period of calm for two weeks during which time they have said no further strike dates will be announced.
“The Education Secretary and all unions will meet today, beginning intensive talks, which will continue over the weekend.”
