Unions have suspended further strike action in England after a new pay offer was reached with ministers.

The offer – backed by the Royal College of Nursing, the GMB and Unison – includes a one-off lump sum for 2022-23 that rises in value up the NHS pay bands as well as a permanent 5 per cent rise on all pay points for 2023-24.

The breakthrough on Thursday came following days of talks between health unions and the government, heralding a possible end to the months of walkouts by nurses and paramedics.

Union members will now vote on whether to accept the deal, with workers expected to consider the detail over the coming days and weeks.

It comes as striking junior doctors could meet the Health Secretary as soon as Friday afternoon to discuss a pay rise, a British Medical Association (BMA) member said.

Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairman of the BMA’s junior doctors committee, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he hopes talks with Steve Barclay can begin soon.