NHS pay deal news – live: Health workers to consider offer as unions suspend strikes
Union members to vote on whether to accept the offer in coming days and weeks
Unions have suspended further strike action in England after a new pay offer was reached with ministers.
The offer – backed by the Royal College of Nursing, the GMB and Unison – includes a one-off lump sum for 2022-23 that rises in value up the NHS pay bands as well as a permanent 5 per cent rise on all pay points for 2023-24.
The breakthrough on Thursday came following days of talks between health unions and the government, heralding a possible end to the months of walkouts by nurses and paramedics.
Union members will now vote on whether to accept the deal, with workers expected to consider the detail over the coming days and weeks.
It comes as striking junior doctors could meet the Health Secretary as soon as Friday afternoon to discuss a pay rise, a British Medical Association (BMA) member said.
Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairman of the BMA’s junior doctors committee, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he hopes talks with Steve Barclay can begin soon.
Raab shares hopes for pay deal with junior doctors
Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said the government hoped a similar pay deal could be struck with junior doctors after a host of unions accepted an offer for nurses and other NHS workers on Thursday.
Speaking to GB News, Mr Raab said: “I think it is good news that in all of those areas the vast majority of unions have accepted the deal that has been offered following the discussions with the Health Secretary.
“In relation to junior doctors, I know that the Health Secretary has extended the offer for negotiations with the BMA (British Medical Association).
“The same offer is there. I think it would be the right thing to do for them to accept it, I hope they will.
“I think it is a good deal, which is fair, which recognises the situation they are in, recognises the need we all have got to tackle the backlog in the NHS.”
NHS strikes: Major step as government and unions agree pay offer
NHS unions and ministers have reached a new pay offer for frontline staff in a move which could herald the end of walkouts by nurses and paramedics.
The government and the NHS Staff Council – which represents nurses, ambulance staff and other NHS workers – reached a consensus after weeks of negotiations and months of strikes.
The breakthrough came after The Independent revealed that ministers would introduce a 5.2 per cent wage uplift from April after originally saying they could not go beyond 3.5 per cent.
Rebecca Thomas, Kate Devlin and Adam Forrest have this report:
