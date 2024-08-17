Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teenager due in court over army chaplain stabbing

The boy is expected to appear before Galway District Court on Saturday afternoon.

Cillian Sherlock
Saturday 17 August 2024 13:42
A car wrapped in plastic at the scene at Renmore Barracks in County Galway (Brian Lawless/PA)
A car wrapped in plastic at the scene at Renmore Barracks in County Galway (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

A teenager is to appear in an Irish court in connection with the stabbing of an army chaplain in Co Galway.

The army chaplain, aged in his 50s, was attacked outside Renmore Barracks on Thursday at about 10.45pm and rushed to University Hospital Galway.

The victim, Fr Paul Murphy, was stabbed a number of times and is being treated for injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

A male youth was restrained by members of the Defence Forces and arrested by gardai at the scene.

Irish police said investigations are ongoing and issued a reminder to the public that there are restrictions on publishing any information which would lead to the identification of a child involved in criminal proceedings.

