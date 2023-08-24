Jump to content

Teenager dies after getting into difficulty in the water in Co Cork

The alarm was raised at Passage West in Co Cork at 2pm on Thursday, before a body was recovered from the water at 4pm.

Rebecca Black
Thursday 24 August 2023 17:31
A Garda spokesperson said a body was recovered from the water in Co Cork on Thursday (PA)
(PA Archive)

A teenager has died after getting into difficulty in the water in Co Cork.

Irish police said the alarm was raised at Passage West in Co Cork at around 2pm on Thursday.

A major search was launched with gardai, the coast guard, Irish Naval Service and local fire and ambulance service personnel working together.

A Garda spokesperson said a body was recovered from the water at approximately 4pm. 

A post-mortem examination is set to take place.

“Garda enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

