Teenager dies after getting into difficulty in the water in Co Cork

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenager has died after getting into difficulty in the water in Co Cork.

Irish police said the alarm was raised at Passage West in Co Cork at around 2pm on Thursday.

A major search was launched with gardai, the coast guard, Irish Naval Service and local fire and ambulance service personnel working together.

A Garda spokesperson said a body was recovered from the water at approximately 4pm.

A post-mortem examination is set to take place.

“Garda enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.