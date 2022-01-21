Teenager charged with murder after 44-year-old man dies

A 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes has been charged with one count of murder and one count of grievous bodily harm.

Isobel Frodsham
Friday 21 January 2022 23:34
A 17-year-old has been charged following the death of a 44-year-old man in Bletchley (Nick Potts/PA)
A 17-year-old has been charged following the death of a 44-year-old man in Bletchley (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

A teenager has been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm following the death of a 44-year-old man in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police said a 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

The teenager has been remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Lewis Butler died following an incident in Bletchley earlier this week (Thames Valley Police/PA)

It comes after an incident in Bletchley on Monday.

Recommended

Police were called to the scene in Buttermere Close at around 11pm to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Emergency services treated the man at the scene for serious injuries before taking him to Milton Keynes General Hospital, where he later died.

Detectives have named the man who died as Lewis Butler, from Bletchley.

His next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the abdomen.

Another man, aged in his forties, was also injured during the incident.

Two men, aged 40 and 23 – both from Milton Keynes, were also arrested on suspicion of murder, but have been released with no further action.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in