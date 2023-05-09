Teenager charged with murder after 16-year-old stabbed to death outside school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a schoolboy was stabbed to death in east London.

Rennell Charles, 16, a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, was stabbed to death close to the school in front of fellow pupils on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with his murder on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He will appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Headteacher Sam Jones said the attack marked the “darkest of days” for the school community.

“A Kelmscott student was tragically killed in a senseless knife attack,” he said.

“Kelmscott is a large and tight-knit family and this loss will be felt for a long time to come.”