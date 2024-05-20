Campaigners ‘gaslit for generations’ over infected blood scandal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The infected blood scandal has been labelled a national disgrace by campaigners as they told of being “gaslit for generations”.

More than 30,000 people were infected with deadly viruses while they were receiving NHS care between the 1970s and 1990s, in a disaster described by inquiry chairman Sir Brian Langstaff as a “calamity”.

Campaigners said many involved in the scandal’s long history will see the final report as “the beginning of the end” of the fight for justice.

Kate Burt, chief executive of The Haemophilia Society, told the PA news agency: “The scale of the tragedy is unimaginable and the horror that unfolded for them over four decades ago is still being felt today.

“So it’s going to take time to absorb everything that Sir Brian Langstaff has said in the report but the main findings are that fault was done, that wrong was done, on an individual and organisational and a systemic level.

“And that is a national disgrace.”

We have been gaslit for generations. This report today brings an end to that. It looks to the future as well and says this cannot continue, this ethos of denial and cover up Andy Evans, campaign group Tainted Blood

Asked about the report’s references to evidence of a cover-up, Andy Evans, of campaign group Tainted Blood, told a press conference on Monday: “We have been gaslit for generations.

“This report today brings an end to that. It looks to the future as well and says this cannot continue, this ethos of denial and cover up.”

Clive Smith, chairman of The Haemophilia Society, said the finding is “no surprise” and is something campaigners have known for decades.

He went on: “I think many of the politicians should hang their heads in shame.”

“No single person is responsible for this scandal. It’s been the result of generations of denial, delay and cover-up,” Mr Smith continued.

“And whilst there might be an apology later today from the Prime Minister, it’s not just the Prime Minister who holds responsibility and accountability for this.

“There are many others out there, and I would expect over the coming days and weeks for many more people to come forward and say ‘sorry, I’m sorry for my part’. And if they’re genuinely sorry they will help implement the recommendations that Sir Brian has recommended today.”

The Hepatitis C Trust called the report’s finding “shocking” and said it revealed much more could have been done to prevent hepatitis C and HIV infections from blood and blood products.

“Over decades, instead of acting to protect people, the Government and the health system have sought to delay, defer and hide the truth from the people they’d harmed,” the charity said.

“They must now take full responsibility. We urge the Government to stop its endless delays and to act. Already 3,000 people did not live to see this day, and time remains of the essence.”

The Terrence Higgins Trust, which described the report as a “seismic moment” for those infected and affected by the scandal, called for a full and meaningful apology from the Prime Minister.

The charity’s chief executive said: “The Government must now act – and do so at genuine pace.

“An apology must now be offered by the Prime Minister, on behalf of this and all previous Governments. A true apology cannot just be an expression of regret.

“Compensation must go hand-in-hand with acceptance of culpability by the Government for the infections and subsequent cover-up.”