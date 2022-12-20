Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – December 20

The war-of-words over strike action continues on Tuesday’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 20 December 2022 04:40
What the papers say – December 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – December 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Warnings over Wednesday’s planned ambulance staff strikes dominate the nation’s papers.

The Times, The Guardian, i and The Sun all lead with concerns patients suffering from heart attacks or strokes at home may be denied ambulances during the strike.

Recommended

The Daily Telegraph reports hospital trusts across the country have declared critical incidents amid the widespread industrial action.

The Daily Express says the leader of Britain’s nurses union has urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to intervene in pay negotiations, while the Daily Mail says the PM has vowed to hold out against their “unreasonable” pay demands.

Metro and Daily Mirror both carry a story on the mother of a seriously ill child confronting Health Secretary Steve Barclay to demand more support for health staff.

Elsewhere, The Independent leads with health officials reportedly ignoring allegations of abuse from patients at a chain of mental health units.

Recommended

And the Daily Star says Jeremy Clarkson has apologised for comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in