Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pistol found at scene after man shot by police

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said a 36-year-old man was shot in the abdomen by an officer but has non life-threatening injuries.

Aine Fo
Thursday 11 August 2022 12:10
A man was shot by police in Creek Road, Greenwich, south-east London, after officers responded to reports of a man with a firearm (Christopher O.O/PA)
A man was shot by police in Creek Road, Greenwich, south-east London, after officers responded to reports of a man with a firearm (Christopher O.O/PA)
(PA Media)

A pistol was found at the scene of an incident in which an officer shot a man in the stomach, the police watchdog has said.

The Metropolitan Police responded to multiple 999 reports of a man with a firearm in Creek Road, Greenwich, on Friday afternoon – and soon after said it was not believed to be terror-related.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been investigating the circumstances and it has confirmed the man was tasered before an officer fired one shot.

The watchdog said the 36-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The police watchdog has said a pistol was found at the scene (Christopher O.O/PA)
(PA Media)

Recommended

The IOPC said ballistic testing of a non-police issue firearm found at the scene confirmed it to be a BB calibre airsoft pistol.

The watchdog said it will gather and analyse a range of evidence, including body-worn video, CCTV and eyewitness accounts, as well as the initial accounts of police officers.

The IOPC’s regional director for London, Sal Naseem, said: “The discharge of police firearms are rare but when this occurs it is important a thorough and independent investigation takes place.

“We are working to establish all the circumstances surrounding the sequence of events which led to this man sustaining his injuries.

“Our investigation is still in its very early stages.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in