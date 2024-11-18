What the papers say – November 18

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The search for a missing husband after a woman’s body was found in a car boot and politics make the headlines on Monday’s newspaper front pages.

The Daily Mirror splashes on the murder of Harshita Brella with her husband Pankaj Lamba, who has been named by police as the prime suspect, thought to have fled abroad.

Ms Brella had taken out a Domestic Violence Protection Order at Northampton Magistrates’ Court two months before her death, according to The Independent which looks at the case through a domestic violence lens.

Windsor Castle has fallen victim to robbers, reports The Sun, with tractors and farming equipment taken from the royal estate by masked men.

Looking to politics, the Daily Express runs with a headline on food security, pointing the finger at Labour’s “war” on farmers as a potential threat.

The Times reports that Sir Keir Starmer has his eyes set on UK-China relations with the Prime Minister keen to build new rapport with the Asian superpower.

The i writes about a warning from the British Chambers of Commerce to Sir Keir, which calls for “as much alignment as possible” with the European Union ahead of a move in Parliament to make the adoption of Brussels regulations the default position for the UK.

The Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph report on the conflict between the US, Ukraine, and the Kremlin, with US President Joe Biden giving the green light for Ukraine to strike against Russia with American missiles.

The Guardian reports that Thames Water has £23 billion in assets which are in need of urgent repair, leaving the water supply for customers on a “knife edge”.

The Metro reports that toilets are flushing directly into river systems because of plumbing left unchecked for years.

Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on the risk of yeti attacks in the I’m a Celebrity jungle camp.