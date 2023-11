For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King has led the country in remembering those who have fallen in conflict in a moving ceremony in central London.

Charles was joined by his son the Prince of Wales in laying a wreath as part of the Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other senior politicians also took part in the service.