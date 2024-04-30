King tells of cancer diagnosis ‘shock’ as he returns to public-facing duties

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The King has spoken of his “shock” at being diagnosed with cancer as he returned to public-facing duties to meet fellow patients.

Charles candidly described the experience of being told he had the disease when he visited University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre to learn about the latest treatments and chat to staff providing the pioneering care.

He also reassured those who asked about the state of his health, saying “I’m well” during his first public-facing event since being diagnosed in early February.

The head of state was joined by the Queen during the visit to the London-based medical institution, and he went on impromptu walkabouts meeting staff who had stopped to catch a glimpse of the couple.

He sympathised with one cancer patient as she received her chemotherapy with many others in a day unit, telling Lesley Woodbridge, 63: “It’s always a bit of a shock isn’t, when they tell you.”

Charles went on to say: “I’ve got to have my treatment this afternoon as well.”

The head of state has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February, and on Friday it was announced he would be returning to public-facing duties.

The development indicated the positive progress Charles is making after almost three months of cancer care as an outpatient.

When quizzed about his health by one patient during the visit, he replied: “I’m all right thank you very much, not too bad.”

Asha Millen, 60, who is receiving chemotherapy for bone marrow cancer, chatted to the King as he met patients in the chemotherapy day unit.

She asked Charles about his own health, saying: “I said ‘how are you?’ and he said ‘I’m well’.”