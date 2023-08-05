King enjoys wee dram at Highland Games

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King enjoyed a wee dram as he visited a Highland Games.

Charles, 74, visited the Mey Highland Games in the village of John O’Groats in the far north of Scotland – which is believed to be among the country’s smallest.

The monarch, who is chieftain of the games, wore a traditional kilt with a green tweed jacket, a matching waistcoat and red woollen socks.

Upon arrival, he appeared relaxed and took time to shake hands with and wave at members of the public.

Once seated in the front row of the marquee, he put on sunglasses and enjoyed a glass of whisky as he watched the spectacle – which included a traditional caber toss and a tug of war.

The first Mey Games was held in the nearby village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the late Queen Mother’s 70th birthday.

As guest of honour on the day, she declared the event a success and encouraged its organisers to make it an annual event.

Charles, who was presented with a sword, sceptre and crown called the Honours of Scotland at an historic coronation service last month, also visited last year’s event, which was the first since the onset of the pandemic.