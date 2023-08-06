Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gwyneth Paltrow offered fans a tour of the inside of her refrigerator in a new video posted on the Goop Instagram page and, plot twist: it contains “the full spectrum of milks”.

The Oscar-winning actor and Goop founder, 50, was clad in white shorts and a white sleeveless sweater. The video was the first post she’s featured in since she announced her social media hiatus.

In the video, Paltrow explained that she had received a lot of questions about what’s in her fridge from her fans: “I guess this is a trend,” she joked.

“I’m not gonna lie,” she said, as she opened the immaculate rows of bottled water, cans and containers, “I cleaned it up before I invited you in here, but this is really the kind of stuff that I have in my fridge.”

As Paltrow explored the contents of her shelves, eagle-eyed viewers spotted items like Paltrow’s own Equi Tea and cans of celebrity friend Cameron Diaz’s wine, Avaline.

There were also cans of kombucha from Yerba Mate Tea, as well as LaCroix sparkling water in two flavors, Italian Pellegrino water, Fever Tree tonic water, Japanese beer by Sapporo and Kirin, and much more. She also stored some of her GOOP skin products in the fridge as well.

“Here’s a great hack, is to keep your eye masks in the fridge. It feels amazing and cool and helps with the de-puffing,” Paltrow advised.

She also revealed that she keeps her “incredible peptide serum,” next to the eye mask: “I put it on in the morning and in the evening before I go to bed.”

Paltrow then began to detail all of the milk products in her fridge: “Heavy cream, there’s half and half, there’s regular milk plus almond milk. The full spectrum of milks here in the old Paltrow-Martin house.”

She also noted some leftovers including butter chicken, veggie burgers from lunch the day before, and zucchini fritters from “boyfriend breakfast”, along with the family’s preferred drinks, from ice tea to coconut water.

Gwyneth Paltrow during her fridge tour (Instagram/Goop)

The Shakespeare in Love star shares her home with her second husband, TV writer and producer Brad Falchuk, 52, and her children, Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17, from her previous marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 46.

Paltrow founded her wellness brand Goop in 2008. It initially started out as a newsletter, before expanding to include a variety of products, from $75 “vagina candles” to clothing, jewelery and sex toys.

On social media, many users noted Paltrow’s lack of gluten and “regular food” in the fridge. Others praised her for her organisational skills, while one, author Kate Birkin, recalled the time she worked for Paltrow at an event.

“Back in the day I was working as a server and I waited on her and her party,” Birkin wrote in the comments section on Goop’s post. “Her and her friends were an absolute delight. Kind, gracious, sweet disposition. Generally just really down to earth. She even cracked a couple of jokes and made me laugh. Out of all the celebs I served she has to be my favorite.”

Others were amused by Paltrow’s tongue-in-cheek remark at the end of the tour, where she asked whether fans felt they knew her better now.

In March, Paltrow raised eyebrows after discussing her daily eating habits in a now-viral video, the wellness influencer revealed that she liked to do a “nice intermittent fast.”

“I usually eat something about 12, and in the morning I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee, but I really like soup for lunch," she explained. "I have bone broth for lunch.”

Paltrow later defended herself from criticism on The Art of Wellbeing podcast, hosted by Will Cole, explaining that she had been working with Cole "for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff, and I have long COVID”.

The diet was meant to soothe inflammation in her body. Paltrow reassured critics: “I eat full meals. And I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want and eating French fries and whatever. But my baseline really has been to try to be healthy and to eat foods that will really calm the system down."