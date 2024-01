For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands lined the streets of London to watch the coronation procession of the King, and hundreds more witnessed the ancient service inside the abbey.

The coronation was the highlight of 2023 for the royal family – but they had a busy schedule of engagements elsewhere.