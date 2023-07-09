What the papers say – July 9

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The story of a BBC presenter paying a teenager to send them explicit photos dominates the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

After The Sun broke the story on Saturday, its Sunday edition continues coverage as it talks to the alleged victim’s mother and reveals the unnamed star “sent pants pics” to the teenager.

Both the Mail on Sunday and Sunday Times describe the story as a “BBC crisis”, the Mail saying the presenter is a “household name” while the Times says the teenager’s parents complained months ago and reveals stars were lining up to say “it’s not me”.

The BBC is coming under fire over its handling of the affair, according to The Sunday Telegraph, while the Daily Mirror said bosses partied with the star after the family’s complaint.

Other stories do make the front pages elsewhere, the Sunday People reporting that the Government plans to spend another £800,000 to paint a Union Flag on the Prime Minister’s plane.

The Sunday Express concentrates on what it calls “a risk to national security” from banks refusing to do business with Britain’s defence industry.

And the Daily Star on Sunday revives the word bonk with the latest in its stories about boffins.