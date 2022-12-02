Jump to content

What the papers say – December 2

Royal family drama again dominates the front pages.

PA Reporter
Friday 02 December 2022 01:48
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

The national mastheads focus on royal crisis as the working week concludes.

The Daily Express, Metro and The Sun all report on the trailer being released for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming Netflix documentary, with the timing of the trailer called into question as it coincides with the US trip of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Daily Star takes a typically sideways view of the issue.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says William and Kate’s visit has also been overshadowed by the racism row engulfing the late Queen’s lady in waiting, Lady Susan Hussey.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports plans are being discussed for a coordinated Christmas strike by nurses, ambulance workers and hospital staff.

The i carries images of crammed postal depots as mail workers warn cards may not arrive in time for Christmas.

Rail union workers have been urged to halt planned strikes with a “festive truce”, according to The Times.

The Daily Mail reports former health secretary Matt Hancock’s book has revealed a “bonkers” plan to release thousands of prisoners was considered by ministers during the Covid pandemic.

The Independent says only four Afghan refugees have been brought to the UK since the fall of Kabul.

The Telegraph leads with the Government watering down a free speech law designed to prevent universities from “cancelling” controversial speakers.

And the Financial Times reports private equity group Blackstone has placed a limit on withdrawals from its real estate investment fund.

