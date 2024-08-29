Senior Tory MSP backs Tom Tugendhat in leadership race

Support truly

Scotland’s shadow finance secretary has endorsed Tom Tugendhat to be the next leader of the UK Conservative party.

Liz Smith has joined 11 fellow Holyrood Tories in supporting Mr Tugendhat.

Ms Smith said Scotland is “lagging behind the rest of the UK” in terms of economic growth, and said the country has “plummeted down international educational rankings and our healthcare system is struggling”.

She said: “On top of this record of failure, hard-working Scots now pay more income tax than in any other part of the United Kingdom.

“They now face the prospect of deep spending cuts and more tax rises after the Scottish Fiscal Commission said the SNP bears most of the responsibility for the financial pressures Scotland now faces.

“Now is the time to provide strong, united leadership based on truly conservative principles of lower taxes and public service which puts the public first.

“Tom knows what it will take to transform public services – by offering a new approach that prioritises individuals and choice. This is exactly what Scotland and our Union needs – public services focused on delivering for individuals and their families rather than on unnecessary centralisation and bureaucracy.”

Mr Tugendhat welcomed Ms Smith’s support, saying: “Liz is right – we need a new approach to public services throughout the Union.

“And it is a privilege to have her endorsement to be the next Leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. It is an honour to now have over a third of the Conservative Scottish Party endorsing me.

“I fought for all nations in this Union in Afghanistan and Iraq and in Parliament, this has never and will never change.

“A key part of why I am a Conservative is that I know unionism is indivisible from conservatism. As the Conservative leader, I promise to always fight for the Union and deliver on the priorities of the Scottish people.”