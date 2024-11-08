Tube drivers to get proposal for restructured work week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Tube drivers could see a change in their working week under plans to be put forward by Transport for London (TfL).

TfL has told the Aslef union it will set out an initial proposal on an average four-day working week in January, it is understood.

Earlier this week Aslef called off two days of strike action on the Tube over pay.

Transport for London has said there will be “no reduction in contractual hours”.

A letter dated November 5 and seen by the BBC reads that TfL will set out a “proposal for delivering an average four-day working week” by January.

The letter, from Nick Dent, the director of customer operations at TfL to Aslef organiser Finn Brennan, also suggests that the proposal will include plans for paid meal relief in working hours while maintaining 35-hour weeks.

The proposals were subject to the pay award for 2024 being agreed and all industrial action called off, the letter said.

A TfL spokesperson said: “Discussions are ongoing and there will be no reduction in contractual hours.

“As with any proposal, there are still details that need to be worked through and any changes would need to be mutually beneficial, preserving or improving the reliability of our service for our customers and improving efficiency.

“We will continue discussions with our unions.”

Earlier this week Aslef announced that strikes planned for November 7 and November 12 had been suspended.

Mr Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on London Underground, said: “Following fresh talks, and an improved offer, Aslef has agreed to suspend our planned industrial action on London Underground.”