For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Heavy winds and rain are set to batter parts of the country after Britain’s Christmas travel plans were thrown into chaos with roads blocked, trains cancelled and flights grounded in the wake of Storm Pia.

Gusts of 70mph are expected to hit the north and central parts of England on Christmas Eve forecasters have warned, as two separate yellow weather warnings were issued and millions of Britons began their festive getaways.

Britons were told to expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts, while the rest of the UK could see heavy showers putting paid to hopes of a proper white Christmas.

The RAC urged drivers to travel in the evening to avoid queues, while Eurotunnel customers and passengers at the Port of Dover encountered lont delays.

Forecasters said: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. ”

The RAC estimates 3.2 million car journeys will be made across the country on Christmas Eve, and last-minute getaway trips could be disrupted.

Christmas Day morning is set to be neither merry nor bright for most, with rain across parts of England and Wales.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “There’s potentially going to be some travel disruption on Christmas Eve, to the east of the Pennines in particular, because of that wind.

“It’s also going to be a very windy day in Scotland as well, so a chance of some travel disruption and power cuts, particular given the wind we saw recently with Storm Pia.”

Storm Pia has already hampered Christmas getaway plans, with heavy winds causing train cancellations.

In terms of a white Christmas, it looks likely, with wintry showers possible over high ground in the far north of Scotland, but not widespread Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With this latest weather warning affecting a large area of Scotland and parts of northern England, there is the chance travellers’ last-minute getaway trips could be disrupted.

“If trains are significantly delayed people are more likely to shift to the roads which could add to already exceptionally high traffic volumes. Nationally, we expect around 3.2m separate getaway journeys to be made by car.

“For this reason, we urge drivers to be on their guard for debris in the road, including branches and possibly even trees, especially along more rural routes.

“Gusty conditions can also make driving more difficult, so it’s advisable drivers reduce their speed and stay focused on the road ahead.”

Mr Dixon added: “As we get into Christmas Day, the outlook is looking rather unsettled at first, there are weather fronts draped over the UK and it’s looking likely that we’ll have rain across much of England and Wales and indeed some showers in parts of western and southern Scotland.

“This will gradually clear up during the day, some people may get a clearer spell in the afternoon, so an unsettled day.

“In terms of a white Christmas, it looks likely, with wintry showers possible over high ground in the far north of Scotland, but not widespread.”

A yellow alert has also been issued for snow and ice across Shetland over the weekend, with possible accumulations of 2-5cm of snow.

On Saturday a yellow rain warning will be issued across parts of Wales, lasting until the evening of December 24.