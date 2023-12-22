Simon Calder’s Christmas travel chaos advice as Heathrow set for busiest day of year

The Independent travel correspondent Simon Calder has issued advice amid this year’s Christmas travel chaos.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Friday morning (22 December), Calder said British Airways has so far cancelled 20 arrivals and departures from Heathrow to short-haul European and domestic destinations, with passengers expected to be rebooked on other flights.

BA also appears to have also cancelled a New Orleans flight and one of many New York flights - however, Christmas falling on a Monday should make travel a little easier, he added.