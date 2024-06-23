Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce makes on-stage appearance at concert

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

American football star Travis Kelce made a surprise on-stage appearance during Taylor Swift’s performance at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Swift’s boyfriend Kelce, 34, appeared in a morning suit and carried the singer, who pretended to faint, on to a red piece of furniture.

The US pop star then changed her outfit and performed I Can Do It With A Broken Heart from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, to the screaming audience of almost 90,000.

The 34-year-old from Pennsylvania ended her trio of London shows with the song Karma.

She changed the lyrics to include a special shout out to NFL player Kelce and sang: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

It is a change she has made before when Kelce is in the crowd but it still drew screams from the assembled devotees.

Celebrity couple Swift and Kelce were first romantically linked in September 2023 and the pair have both shown their support for one another by attending football games and concerts.

Swift has been to a number of NFL games, including the Super Bowl, won by Kelce’s team the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Kelce has been to various Swift gigs and was pictured at all three of her London shows.

On Friday, the pair met the Prince of Wales and his two eldest children and Swift posted the selfie to her Instagram page.

Several A-listers were spotted at Swift’s London gigs, including rock legends Sir Paul McCartney and Jon Bon Jovi.

A video, widely circulated on social media, on Sunday showed Beatles star Sir Paul, 82, walking through an area of the stadium separated from fans, while a photo appeared to show rock star Bon Jovi, 62, in shades and a pink hat watching Swift’s performance.

During the gig, Swift brought out 24-year-old singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, who sang her new single Us, which features Swift and was released on June 21.

Anti-Hero singer Swift began the UK leg of her juggernaut Eras Tour with three dates in Edinburgh, followed by shows in Liverpool and Cardiff, before she brought her tour to the capital.

The Saturday night show was attended by Love Actually star Hugh Grant and Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who both hailed the experience as “amazing”.

About A Boy actor Grant, 63, wrote to X: “Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.)

“Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old.”

Guru-Murthy, 54, posted a photo of him and former Newsnight host Emily Maitlis to Instagram and said: “Amazing. And she played my favourite (Mean) for her surprise song!”.

Another Saturday night attendee was American actress Rachel Zegler, known for her roles in West Side Story and The Hunger Games prequel, who posted a photo of herself wearing a purple glittery dress at the gig, captioned: “I love you so much taylor swift.”

In a follow-up post to X, she uploaded a photo of herself wearing dozens of friendship bracelets – which have become a staple at Swift’s shows – and said: “Thank you to everyone for my bracelets and for dancing w me and shouting w me and singing w me.”

On Saturday evening, a fan posted a video online which appeared to show Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise speaking to Swifties at the stadium, wearing a black blazer and white T-shirt.

Another video showed Little Women director Greta Gerwig, 40, walking through a part of the stadium separated from fans.

Other stars, including The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth and married Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, were reported to have attended the concert.

The Friday night show was attended by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and celebrity fans including Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and model Cara Delevingne.

The billion-dollar Eras Tour takes fans through Swift’s back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red and Midnights.

The revamped set list, which she first unveiled at the Paris shows, also includes songs from her latest album, released in April.

To celebrate her arrival in the capital, murals, a special Tube map, a Taylor trail and a series of events were created.

The tour will now move to Dublin but Swift will return to London to play another five nights at Wembley in August.