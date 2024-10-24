Prime Minister ‘appalled’ by deadly attack on Turkish defence company

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Prime Minister said he was “appalled” by a terrorist attack on a Turkish defence company that left five people dead and more than 20 injured.

Authorities said suspected Kurdish militants set off explosives and opened fire at the state-run aerospace and defence company TUSAS on Wednesday.

Interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said the two attackers – a man and a woman – were killed in the incident, while at least 22 people were wounded.

In a post on X on Wednesday evening, Sir Keir Starmer offered condolences to the families of the victims.

He said: “I am appalled by the terrorist attack in Ankara.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Turkey as a NATO ally and close friend.

“Our thoughts are with the families of victims and all those affected.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the attack “heinous”, while a US Embassy statement said Washington “strongly” condemned the attack.