Britain to send fresh weaponry to Ukraine to fend off Putin’s invasion
The Ministry of Defence said the weaponry will bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend against Russia’s ‘indiscriminate’ use of artillery.
The Government will send hundreds of drones and anti-tank weapons and scores of artillery guns to Ukraine over the coming weeks to help fend off the Russian invasion.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that counter-battery radar systems and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine’s existing Soviet-era artillery will follow.
The Ministry of Defence said the weaponry will help bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend against Vladimir Putin’s “indiscriminate” use of artillery.
More than 20 M109 155mm self-propelled guns and 36 L119 105mm artillery guns will be arriving shortly, the MoD added.
In excess of 1,600 anti-tank weapons and hundreds of loitering aerial munitions will also be sent.
Mr Wallace said: “The scale and range of equipment we are providing demonstrates the strength of our resolve.
“Together with our international partners, we will ensure Ukraine has the tools to defend their country from Putin’s illegal invasion.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.