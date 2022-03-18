What the papers say – March 18

The human toll continuing to mount in Ukraine and 800 suddenly unemployed sailors are the focus of the nation’s papers.

The Guardian carries reports of war crimes while The Daily Telegraph says Russia is targeting Priti Patel and Ben Wallace with fake video calls.

The Independent, the i and The Times lead with the fightback from Ukrainians.

The Daily Mirror splashes with a story of compassion towards refugees fleeing the war.

The Financial Times, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express all carry the P&O news on their front pages, with the latter calling the move a “betrayal”.

The Daily Star says the company’s staff are “up ship creek”, while Metro reports “mutiny” and The Sun comments: “What a bunch of anchors!”