What the papers say – March 18

Friday’s front pages are dominated by the war in Ukraine and the sacking of P&O workers.

PA Reporter
Friday 18 March 2022 05:50
What the papers say – March 18 (PA)
What the papers say – March 18 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The human toll continuing to mount in Ukraine and 800 suddenly unemployed sailors are the focus of the nation’s papers.

The Guardian carries reports of war crimes while The Daily Telegraph says Russia is targeting Priti Patel and Ben Wallace with fake video calls.

The Independent, the i and The Times lead with the fightback from Ukrainians.

Recommended

The Daily Mirror splashes with a story of compassion towards refugees fleeing the war.

The Financial Times, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express all carry the P&O news on their front pages, with the latter calling the move a “betrayal”.

The Daily Star says the company’s staff are “up ship creek”, while Metro reports “mutiny” and The Sun comments: “What a bunch of anchors!”

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in