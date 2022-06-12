Family ‘so proud’ of ex-British soldier killed after going to Ukraine ‘to help’

A former British soldier has been shot and killed in Ukraine, his family said.

Jordan Gatley was named in a social media tribute post by his father, who described him as a “hero” who will “forever be in our hearts”.

Dean Gatley said his son had left the British Army in March “to continue his career as a soldier in other areas”.

He loved his job and we are so proud of him. He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts Dean Gatley

He went to Ukraine to help “after careful consideration”, his father added, saying that on Friday the family received the “devastating” news of his death.

Mr Gatley said his son had been been shot and killed in the city of Severodonetsk, in eastern Ukraine.

In the Facebook post, he said: “After careful consideration, he went to the Ukraine to help.

“We have had several messages from his team out there telling us of his wealth of knowledge, his skills as a soldier and his love of his job.

“His team say they all loved him, as did we, and he made a massive difference to many peoples lives, not only soldiering, but also by training the Ukrainian forces.

“Jordan and his team were so proud of the work they were doing and he often told me that the missions they were going on were dangerous, but necessary.

“He loved his job and we are so proud of him. He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts.”

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine.”

In April, tributes were paid to Scott Sibley, a British military veteran reportedly killed in Ukraine while fighting against Russian forces.

At that time the Foreign Office confirmed a British national had died in Ukraine.