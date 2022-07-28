Jump to content
More than 100,000 refugees arrive in UK after fleeing war in Ukraine

Some 104,000 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Monday, Government figures show.

Jemma Crew
Thursday 28 July 2022 09:49
Some 104,000 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Monday (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

More than 100,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have received sanctuary in the UK through its visa schemes, according to Government figures.

Some 104,000 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Monday, figures published by the Home Office and UK Visas and Immigration show.

This includes 31,300 people under the family scheme, and 72,700 people under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.

The figures also show that, as of Tuesday, around 198,200 applications have been made for visas, and 166,200 visas have been issued.

These include 55,000 applications under the family scheme, of which 47,200 visas have been granted, and 143,200 applications under the sponsorship scheme, of which 119,000 visas have been granted.

