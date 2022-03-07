Donations for Ukraine inundate Scottish organisation

Scots are doing their bit to help those affected by war in Ukraine with one organisation inundated with donations to help those on the front line.

Paula McNaee, the founder of social enterprise Rain or Shine South Lanarkshire, said thanks to the kind donations from Scots and the help of volunteers, much needed supplies for the war-torn country are set to be sent out later this week.

And once donations are dropped off in Ukraine, it is hoped refugees can be brought to the safety of Scotland.

The founder of the Rutherglen-based organisation said: “It’s absolutely heart-breaking. We have had girls breaking down in tears because they can’t get hold of their families.”

Volunteers from Rain or Shine, South Lanarkshire check through donations bound for Ukraine at Old Trinity Church in Cambuslang (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The 44-year-old said there was a mixture of people from Scotland, Poland, Ukraine and Russia helping with the effort – which was launched within days of Vladimir Putin ordering his troops into the country.

She said there has been a “much bigger” response than anticipated when the appeal was launched, with volunteers on Monday sorting through the donations sent.

“At the moment we are urgently looking for supplies to take over for people on the frontlines,” she said: “Things like tampons they are asking for because they can then use them for wounds.”

And the founder of the non-profit, who is being helped by her 20-year-old daughter Chloe and 70 volunteers, has said they are now needing cash to help pay for fuel used transporting the goods.

So far, she said, they have collected around £3,000 but each journey is estimated to cost £2,000 in fuel.

She said to find out how to donate, to contact the Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine Facebook page.