What the papers say – September 22
The front pages are dominated by significant developments in the war in Ukraine.
Widespread condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s latest nuclear threat features across the nation’s papers.
The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail carry Liz Truss’s reaction to the Russian president threatening nuclear war amid the conflict in Ukraine, with the Prime Minister vowing a “desperate” Mr Putin would be defeated.
Meanwhile, The Times, The Guardian and The Independent lead with US President Joe Biden calling Mr Putin’s threats “reckless”, as he warned a nuclear war “cannot be won and must never be fought”.
The Financial Times says Mr Putin’s nuclear warning came alongside a mobilisation of army reservists to aide Russia’s “ailing” campaign in Ukraine.
The move has sparked mass protests across Russia, according to Metro.
The Sun reports Russia has released five British captives in Ukraine.
Elsewhere, the i leads with warnings over Ms Truss’s “gamble” on tax cuts.
Health Secretary Therese Coffey has promised all patients will be given a GP appointment within two weeks, according to the Daily Express.
The Daily Mirror reports police have issued a record £200,000 reward to help catch the killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
And the Daily Star says the late Duke of Edinburgh had a cache of secret UFO documents, which investigators are now calling to be released to the public.
