What the papers say – March 8
The war in Ukraine’s impact on the refugee debate and energy markets are among the topics on Tuesday’s front pages.
Fleeing civilians are again splashed across the nation’s papers following another failed ceasefire.
The Guardian splash is Kyiv’s response to Vladimir Putin’s offer of a humanitarian corridor to Russia.
The Sun, The Times and The Independent front pages all feature different images of civilians caught up in the conflict.
While i, the Daily Mirror and Metro report on pleas for the UK to take in more refugees from Ukraine.
The Daily Express says Britons will need to face soaring energy and food bills in a bid to end Mr Putin’s war. The Daily Mail adds that the PM’s energy supply strategy will involve more drilling in the North Sea.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads with the destabilising effect the conflict has had on energy markets.
The Russian President is demanding that Kyiv give in to Russian rule in the Crimea and eastern separatist regions, reports The Daily Telegraph.
And the Daily Star reports on the “terrified animals” in the war zone.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.