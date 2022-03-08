What the papers say – March 8

Fleeing civilians are again splashed across the nation’s papers following another failed ceasefire.

The Guardian splash is Kyiv’s response to Vladimir Putin’s offer of a humanitarian corridor to Russia.

The Sun, The Times and The Independent front pages all feature different images of civilians caught up in the conflict.

While i, the Daily Mirror and Metro report on pleas for the UK to take in more refugees from Ukraine.

The Daily Express says Britons will need to face soaring energy and food bills in a bid to end Mr Putin’s war. The Daily Mail adds that the PM’s energy supply strategy will involve more drilling in the North Sea.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads with the destabilising effect the conflict has had on energy markets.

The Russian President is demanding that Kyiv give in to Russian rule in the Crimea and eastern separatist regions, reports The Daily Telegraph.

And the Daily Star reports on the “terrified animals” in the war zone.