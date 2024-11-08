Man charged over IED Ulez camera explosion in south-east London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A man has been charged in connection with the explosion of an ultra low emission zone (Ulez) camera in south-east London.

Kevin Rees, 62, of Harcourt Avenue, Sidcup, was arrested by counter-terror police after a low-sophistication improvised explosive device (IED) damaged the camera in Willersley Avenue, Sidcup, at about 6.45pm on December 6.

He has been charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, contrary to section 2 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

The Metropolitan Police said he has also been charged with three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, contrary to section 5(1)(b) Firearms Act 1968.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ court on November 11.

The investigation into the incident was carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command due to their specialism in dealing with incidents involving the use of explosives.

No-one was injured during the explosion, but vehicles and a residential property were damaged.

The camera, which was installed earlier in the day, was cut down about one-and-a-half hours before it blew up.

Stephen Richard Harwood-Stamper, 62, has been charged with criminal damage, contrary to section 1 of the Criminal Damage Act 1971, and using a false plate whilst driving, contrary to section 44 of the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act 1994.

The Met said he had initially been arrested in connection with the explosion, but was subsequently released and instead investigated in relation to the separate incident of alleged criminal damage to the camera.

The two incidents are not being linked at this time.

Harwood-Stamper will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on November 27.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, who leads local policing in the Bexley area, said: “We know that this incident caused much concern locally at the time. Local officers have continued to support the investigation team as they have diligently gone about gathering evidence in this case, working closely with the CPS, which has led to these charges being brought.

“The criminal justice process must now run its course and I would therefore ask people not to speculate further as we await the conclusion of this case at court.”