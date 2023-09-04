KP Nuts factory strikes postponed for pay offer vote

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Workers at a factory which produces KP Nuts have agreed to postpone strike action following a new pay offer.

Trade union Unite previously warned that its members at the site in Rotherham, South Yorks, would start a week-long walkout on Tuesday and take two more weeks of strikes from September 18 if the dispute over pay was not resolved.

After a meeting with KP Snacks management on Monday, strike action will be suspended while workers vote on the revised pay offer from the company, Unite said.

Speaking before the latest pay offer, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The workers have made it abundantly clear that they’re sick of being paid peanuts while the company rakes in tens of millions in profit.

“That’s why the workers are determined to secure a fair pay deal.”

The workers previously rejected an 8% pay offer.