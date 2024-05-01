Queen praises ‘wash bag’ scheme backers for believing in ‘kindness of strangers’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen has praised those behind the relaunch of a “wash bag” scheme for sexual assault victims for believing in the “kindness of strangers”.

Camilla hosted the organisations at a Buckingham Palace reception and recounted a mother’s story about her daughter who received a “wonderful bag of toiletries” that “lifted our moods” after a forensic examination following an attack.

Among the guests were Health Secretary Victoria Atkins, Home Secretary James Cleverly, former prime minister Theresa May and Jess Phillips, a former shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, alongside representatives from police forces, health services and others connected with the issue.

The King’s consort told her guests she first championed the idea of wash bags more than a decade ago after “learning more about the horrific impact sexual violence, and its aftermath, has on survivors” during visits to Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs).

She told them the story of a woman she called Jane: “Two years ago, Jane attended a SARC, with her mother and sister, for a full forensic examination just hours after being attacked.

“This was described by her mother as a ‘horrible, if necessary, event. We were preparing to leave and were all feeling very low and subdued. Jane’s personal contact then returned with a wonderful bag of toiletries and items to pamper and relax her. This simple act completely changed the atmosphere and lifted our moods. It was such a lovely and completely unexpected gesture, which reminded my daughters and I of the kindness of strangers at a very dark time’.

“As you can imagine, this letter moved me deeply. The phrase ‘the kindness of strangers at a very dark time’ is, to me, the guiding principle of everything that you all do.

“Reaching out a hand of friendship to people who have been dehumanised in the most brutal way; giving comfort to those who are traumatised; and offering hope that physical and emotional healing are possible, as Jane can vouch for.”