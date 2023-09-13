Putin’s meeting with Kim is sign of Kremlin’s isolation, claims No 10

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vladimir Putin’s isolation on the world stage has left him needing to find an ally in Kim Jong Un, Downing Street claimed.

The Russian president and North Korea’s leader met for talks at a space base in Russia’s far east.

Western officials believe that Mr Putin is seeking weapons from North Korea to rebuild stockpiles run down by the lengthy war in Ukraine.

In Westminster, Rishi Sunak’s spokesman called for North Korea to end arms talks with Mr Putin.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We urge DPRK (North Korea) to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and to abide by public commitments Pyongyang has made not to sell arms to Russia.

“This visit serves to highlight Russia’s isolation on the global stage.

“And as the world unites against Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, he has been forced to turn to regimes such as North Korea for help.”

The spokesman said that Russia’s “negotiation of deals with significant quantities of weapons from the DPRK to be used against Ukraine violates UN Security Council resolutions, including resolutions, Russia itself voted for”.

Mr Putin and Mr Kim met for talks lasting up to five hours at Vostochny Cosmodrome.

“Russia is currently engaged in a just fight against hegemonic forces to defend its sovereign rights, security and interests,” the North Korean leader said.

“I take this opportunity to affirm that we will always stand with Russia on the anti-imperialist front and the front of independence.”