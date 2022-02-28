Truss to tell UN: Putin has blood on his hands in Ukraine and must be isolated

Liz Truss will tell the United Nations Human Rights Council that Russia must be isolated on the international stage in punishment for “murdering Ukrainians indiscriminately”.

The Foreign Secretary is due to address a meeting of the council in Geneva on Tuesday following the “unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine”, the Foreign Office said.

In a speech to the council, the Cabinet minister is expected to say Russian President Vladimir Putin has “blood on his hands” and that he has violated international law by sending troops into Ukraine.

I urge nations to condemn Russia’s appalling actions, and to isolate it on the international stage Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

The comments are due to be made only 24 hours after Moscow suggested it had put the Russian nuclear deterrent on high alert in response to unspecified comments made by Ms Truss.

While in Switzerland, the Foreign Secretary is also due to meet with a number of her counterparts and the UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi.

Ms Truss is expected to tell the UN council: “The consequences of Vladimir Putin’s unjustified aggression are horrific. Russian troops are laying siege to once peaceful cities.

“Tanks are tearing through towns while missiles barrage homes and hospitals.

“Putin is murdering Ukrainians indiscriminately.

“There is blood on his hands, not just of innocent Ukrainians but the men he sent to die.

“Putin is violating international law, including the UN charter. He is violating human rights on an industrial scale and the world will not stand for it.

“There are no shades of grey to this conflict. It is about right and wrong.

“This is Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war against a sovereign nation. There can be no apologising or excusing it.

“I urge nations to condemn Russia’s appalling actions, and to isolate it on the international stage.”

Cars are stopped at a roadblock set by civil defensemen at a road leading to central Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP) (AP)

The Foreign Secretary will discuss the Ukrainian conflict with foreign ministers – including Canada’s Melanie Joly, Czech Republic’s Jan Lipavsky, Danish minister Jeppe Kofod and Poland’s Zbigniew Rau – during her trip.

As well as meeting Mr Grandi, Ms Truss will also hold talks with Martin Griffiths, under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs & UN emergency relief co-ordinator.

The Prime Minister will also pursue diplomatic efforts on Tuesday, with Boris Johnson due to visit Poland and Estonia.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson was looking to use his trip to “first hand” find out “what more we can be doing and how we can be working closely together” with both countries.

He will also speak with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg while in eastern Europe.