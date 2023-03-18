What the papers say – March 18

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

No one story dominates Saturday’s front pages with Putin, passports and politics among the splashes.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the issuing by the International Criminal Court of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.

The Daily Star is one of the newspapers which leads with fears for holiday plans after the Public and Commercial Services union said Passport Office workers will strike for five weeks in an escalation of a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The i says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s post-Budget poll boost is not enough to suggest the Conservatives will win the next general election.

The Financial Times leads with a “week of madness” in the banking sector.

While The Guardian says NHS doctors are being offered £5,000 to work in the private sector.

The Daily Express suggests the BBC will face a revolt if the licence fee rises.

And the Daily Mirror claims a campaign victory after proposals to ban trophy hunting imports cleared the House of Commons.