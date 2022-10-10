Putin’s attack on Ukrainian cities a sign of desperation, says Truss

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and other major cities are a sign of Vladimir Putin’s desperation following a series of military setbacks, Prime Minister Liz Truss said.

The missile and drone barrage was launched by Moscow in retaliation for the attack by Ukrainian forces on a bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

The Russian attacks prompted an international outcry, with Ms Truss and fellow leaders of G7 nations expected to hold crisis talks on Tuesday.

Ms Truss and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on Monday following the wave of attacks which left at least 11 dead and 64 injured.

“The appalling attacks on civilian areas in Kyiv and elsewhere are a clear sign of Putin’s desperation,” Ms Truss said.

“Ukrainians are succeeding, and Britain will stand right behind them as we continue to provide vital military aid in Ukraine’s fight for freedom.”

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine counts on the UK’s “leadership in consolidating international political and defence support for Ukraine, in particular regarding the protection of our skies”.

Ukraine stepped up calls for western allies to provide anti-air and anti-missile systems in response to the attacks.

Kyiv was targeted for the first time in months, while Russia also hit civilian areas and energy infrastructure across the country, from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv near the Polish border.

Mr Putin confirmed the strikes were a retaliation for Ukraine’s attack on the Kerch Bridge, a crossing between Russia and annexed Crimea that has strategic and symbolic importance.

He said if Ukraine continues to mount “terrorist attacks” on Russia, which invaded its neighbour in February, the Kremlin’s response will be “tough and proportionate to the level of threats”.

The attack on Kyiv resulted in explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a central area which includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

BBC journalist Hugo Bachega was broadcasting live when the attack happened, with the sound of a missile overhead and subsequent explosion captured on his microphone.

He could be seen ducking for cover as the blast rocked the capital during his piece on BBC World. He reached safety with his crew.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, posted a photograph on Twitter showing at least one explosion happened near the main building of the Kyiv national university in the capital’s centre.

“What is Russia trying to hit?” she asked. “The national university? The park? Or the playground?”

A glass pedestrian bridge, a popular attraction, was also hit.

“People would have been jogging this morning,” Ms Vasylenko said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly offered the UK’s “ongoing moral and practical support” to his counterpart in Kyiv, Dmytro Kuleba.

“Russia’s firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable,” he said.

“This is a demonstration of weakness by Putin, not strength.”

Security minister Tom Tugendhat added: “Targeting civilians is a vile act.

“Russian war crimes start as a record of failure and disgrace.”

The UK’s ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, said British staff in Kyiv were safe and said her thoughts are with those hurt in the city.

Mr Zelensky will address G7 leaders when they take part in the virtual meeting at 1pm on Tuesday.

The talks are expected to emphasise the unity of opposition to Mr Putin’s campaign.