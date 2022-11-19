Jump to content

Sunak meets Zelensky during first visit to Ukraine

The Prime Minister has travelled to Ukraine for the first time.

Dominic McGrath
Saturday 19 November 2022 13:45
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has travelled to Ukraine (Leon Neal/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has travelled to Ukraine (Leon Neal/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak travelled to Ukraine on Saturday, in a signal of continuing UK support for President Volodymyr Zelensky and his war-torn country.

The Prime Minister made his first visit to the country since taking office last month.

“Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom,” Mr Sunak tweeted.

“We are with you all the way,” he told Mr Zelensky.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister is in Ukraine today for his first visit to Kyiv to meet President Zelensky and confirm continued UK support.”

Following in the footsteps of both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Mr Sunak has pledged that UK support for Ukraine in the fight against Russia will remain steadfast.

The prime minister, who has spoken to Mr Zelensky on more than one occasion since entering Downing Street, used his appearance at the G20 this week to join with allies and other Western leaders to condemn Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

