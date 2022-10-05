What the papers say – October 5

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tory party turmoil dominates the nation’s papers on Wednesday.

The Guardian, i and The Independent all report Prime Minister Liz Truss’s cabinet is in “open warfare” stemming from the U-turn on 45p tax and benefit cuts.

The Financial Times says the PM will attempt to rally Tory MPs behind her in an address to the party conference, with Metro questioning: “Can she fix it?”

Ms Truss is expected to warn there will be further disruption as she strives to deliver economic growth, according to The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and The Times.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports Rebekah Vardy has been hit with a bill for Coleen Rooney’s legal costs, in the latest development in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case.

The Daily Mail leads with police chiefs committing to sending an officer to attend every burgled home.

The Sun says a married BBC star “fathered a secret love child with a stripper”.

And Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has blamed the Queen’s death and funeral for his controversial mini-budget, according to the Daily Star.