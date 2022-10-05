Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

What the papers say – October 5

The fallout from the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial features among the front pages.

PA Reporter
Wednesday 05 October 2022 02:29
What the papers say – October 5 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – October 5 (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Tory party turmoil dominates the nation’s papers on Wednesday.

The Guardian, i and The Independent all report Prime Minister Liz Truss’s cabinet is in “open warfare” stemming from the U-turn on 45p tax and benefit cuts.

Recommended

The Financial Times says the PM will attempt to rally Tory MPs behind her in an address to the party conference, with Metro questioning: “Can she fix it?”

Ms Truss is expected to warn there will be further disruption as she strives to deliver economic growth, according to The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and The Times.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports Rebekah Vardy has been hit with a bill for Coleen Rooney’s legal costs, in the latest development in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case.

The Daily Mail leads with police chiefs committing to sending an officer to attend every burgled home.

The Sun says a married BBC star “fathered a secret love child with a stripper”.

Recommended

And Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has blamed the Queen’s death and funeral for his controversial mini-budget, according to the Daily Star.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in